West Des Moines PD: Driver arrested after crashing into gas meter, vehicles

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver is in custody after crashing into two other vehicles, a home and a gas meter Monday afternoon, according to West Des Moines police.

Police claim that the driver was speeding on 7th Street in West Des Moines when they lost control, hitting two vehicles before ramming into a house around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

The crash affected a gas meter on the side of the house. Police evacuated the house, and MidAmerican shut down the gas line. There is no ongoing leak.

One woman was thrown from her vehicle by the crash, but police say she did not suffer any serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released the driver's name or the cause of the crash.