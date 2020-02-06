West Des Moines mayor signs curfew proclamation

The city is spread out across Polk, Dallas, Madison and Warren Counties.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A curfew is now set for West Des Moines following several days of protests in central Iowa.

Starting Tuesday, residents will need to be aware of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew within the city's corporate limits. That includes areas in Polk, Dallas, Madison and Warren Counties as well as Polk County.

West Des Moines Mayor Steve Gaer signed the proclamation on Monday that establishes the mandatory stay at home curfew for all areas of the City.

This curfew applies the terms and conditions set by the Polk County Board of Supervisor's mandatory stay-at-home curfew issued for Polk County.

Exceptions can be made for the following individuals:

Those traveling to or from work

Those seeking medical assistance or have a legitimate emergency

Those participating in an official religious observance

The curfew for West Des Moines will remain in effect until the curfew for Polk County is either modified or called off.