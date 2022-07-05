West Des Moines Dave & Busters site plan approved by city council

The project has been in the works since 2019 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Dave & Busters will finally be coming to West Des Moines after city council unanimously approved the site plan at a meeting Tuesday.

The 22,000-square-foot entertainment facility will be located at 190 S. Jordan Creek Parkway and have food, drinks and an arcade for visitors to enjoy.

The project has been in the works since 2019 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It really does add to the quality of life of our citizens to have these retail outlets, these entertainment venues, these restaurants, these bars. It really helps to make us who we are,” said West Des Moines Mayor Russ Trimble at the city council meeting Tuesday.

Quality of life is not the only thing council members said it would improve – West Des Moines’ economy could also get a real boost from the new business.