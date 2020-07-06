West Des Moines demonstrators provide platform for suburbs for Black Lives Matter protest

With several protests in the Des Moines metro, organizers in West Des Moines found a way to ensure their individual voice is heard on Saturday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Most protests following the death of George Floyd have the same message, but each bring about a new voice.

Saturday protests in West Des Moines preached their message of equality as they marched near the Hope Lutheran Church on Jordan Creek Parkway.

Their specific message centered around those in the suburban community.

"We all just kind of talked, and decided to do something in the suburbs for people to have a platform. Because there is a lot of people in the suburbs, too, that want to help, but just didn't know what to do or where to get guidance. So we wanted to provide that today," said Bill Proctor, a teacher at McCombs Middle School.