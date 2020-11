The fire is burning at an office building on 73rd St.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A building is on fire in West Des Moines.

The flames looked like they were coming from the northwest corner of the 8th street office building.

Crews are on the scene on 73rd St. working to put out the fire as fast as possible, with a ladder truck attacking the fire from above and two ground crews below.

Traffic in the area is currently blocked off, so if you need to take that route any time soon, it's probably best to find a detour.