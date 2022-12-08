Man severely injured in dog attack, West Des Moines police say

The victim was unconscious and still being attacked by the dogs when officers arrived at the Fountains Apartments shortly after 4 p.m., police say.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A 27-year-old man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being attacked by two pit bulls outside an apartment complex in West Des Moines Thursday afternoon, according to West Des Moines police.

The victim was unconscious and still being attacked by the dogs when officers arrived at the Fountains Apartments shortly after 4 p.m., police say.

The dogs did not run away or stop attacking as police approached, which officers said led them to kill one dog on the scene. The other dog fled but was later located and captured.

Police performed first aid on the victim until he was able to be transported to a metro hospital. The name of the victim has not been released at this time.

