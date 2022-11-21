1 cat dead, no injuries reported in West Des Moines house fire, officials say

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A house caught fire Sunday afternoon, killing one cat and causing an estimated $80,000 in damage, according to the West Des Moines Fire Department.
The fire likely began in a single family house on Meadow Lane, Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell told Local 5.
One person and two cats were inside at the time — one cat survived, and the occupant was uninjured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
