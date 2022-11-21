1 cat dead, no injuries reported in West Des Moines house fire, officials say

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to West Des Moines Fire Department.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A house caught fire Sunday afternoon, killing one cat and causing an estimated $80,000 in damage, according to the West Des Moines Fire Department.

The fire likely began in a single family house on Meadow Lane, Fire Marshal Mike Whitsell told Local 5.

One person and two cats were inside at the time — one cat survived, and the occupant was uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.