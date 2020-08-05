Car crashes into DART bus in West Des Moines

First responders were dispatched to a crash between a car and a DART bus around 8 p.m. Thursday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A driver has been cited after police say their vehicle hit a DART bus in West Des Moines.

First responders were dispatched to a crash between a car and a DART bus around 8 p.m. Thursday at Westown Parkway and Valley West Drive in West Des Moines.

Police say the DART bus was heading west on Westown Pkwy while the car was heading north on Valley West Dr.

The car hit the bus, causing damage to the middle of the bus, according to West Des Moines police.

Riders were on board the bus, but no injuries were reported.