WDM home badly damaged by Wednesday night fire

Firefighters battled freezing cold temperatures and wind while putting out the blaze.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines family's home was severely damaged overnight in a two-alarm fire made worse by blistering cold temperatures.

Fire department spokesperson Mike Whitsell told Local 5 someone inside the house at 82nd Court and Aspen Drive called around 11 p.m. Wednesday to report the fire, and neighbors soon began reporting they could see smoke billowing from blocks away.

High winds were also a factor, causing it to quickly spread from the garage to the house.

A mother, father and three children got out safely, and a neighbor housed them for the night, Whitsell said.

The weather was a major factor in the fight to put out the blaze, as crews had to call in a public works truck to lay down sand and salt to keep the firefighters from slipping around. The fire department also used a small bus to rotate firefighters in and out to keep them warm.

About two dozen firefighters from West Des Moines, Waukee and Urbandale spent roughly 45 minutes getting the fire under control, according to Whitsell.