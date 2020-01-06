Valley West Mall, Jordan Creek Town Center close early as safety precautions

Both West Des Moines establishments closed at 5 p.m.

Following protests over the weekend, retailers in West Des Moines are closing early in an attempt to avoid any damage or looting.

Both Valley West Mall and Jordan Creek Town Center closed at 5 p.m. Monday.

Following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, many in central Iowa have protested the treatment of African Americans at the hands of police.

While most of the demonstrations have been peaceful, a select few, according to local leaders, are causing damage to property and distracting from the main message.

"We're not gonna let you hijack our babies. We're not let you hijack our message," Rep. Ako Abdul-Samad, D-Des Moines, said during a press conference Monday. "You need to take that out of Iowa, because Iowans have come together to stand together and make sure that you can't hijack what we have."

Derek Chaunvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

According to an independent autopsy, Floyd died from "asphyxiation due to sustained forceful pressure", the Floyd family's attorneys announced Monday.

A 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew is in place in Polk County "until further notice."

Historic Valley Junction in West Des Moines is a ghost town except for business owners boarding up right now to protect from damage. Posted by Eva Andersen on Monday, June 1, 2020