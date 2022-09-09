West Des Moines man recalls being at Queen Elizabeth II's coronation

Tony Baker, who was 17 at the time of the Queen's coronation, sits down with Local 5 to recall the moment he saw her, the energy of the crowd and more.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — From London to West Des Moines, the world is responding to the news of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Local 5 met with Tony Baker, a West Des Moines resident, about bearing witness to one of the most historic moments over Queen Elizabeth's 70-year reign — her coronation in 1953.

17-years-old at the time, Baker was working at the photojournalism magazine Picture Post.

Baker spent coronation day running through the crowds, carrying films back to the publication's office.

"It was just a heaving mass of people. And I think that's what I remember most really, because I was 17," said Baker. "I looked at it from that perspective. The atmosphere was absolutely explosive. It was crazy."

Baker remembers people dressed up in Union Jack flags, camping out for days ahead of time and tourists coming from all over the word, hoping to catch a glimpse of the coronation.

The 1953 event happened at a time when the United Kingdom was still recovering from World War II. But, according to Baker, the coronation offered hope and was the beginning of a new chapter.

"There was this spirit of 'It's over.' I think that's what I picked up from other Londoners," he said. "That it was over. We're in a new era. Let's move forward."

With the streets packed, Barker made his way through, managing to catch a glimpse of the newly-crowned Queen.

25-year-old Queen Elizabeth passed through the streets, waving in her iconic Gold State Coach.

"And she passed by just for that split second, second and a half. She was waving like this, you've, you've probably seen it a 1000 times, as she passed," said Baker.

Now, having lived in the United States for 35 years with 17 spent in Iowa, Baker was shocked by the loss he felt when he heard the Queen had died.

"I'm surprised I felt it, to be honest, because I thought it was beyond all that stuff. But there is a sense of loss," Baker said. "So, you know, I saw her for her entire life as being Queen of England. And I'm very surprised I felt that sense of loss. I still do."

He added that despite being across the world from where he grew up, he feels supported through this historic moment. Baker told Local 5 he even received an email from Minnesota offering their sympathy to Baker.

After all this time, Baker says the most memorable thing about the historic event is simple: “I was thinking, 'What is the biggest thing?' And, all the time, I keep coming back to the spirit, the feeling that I was getting from the people."