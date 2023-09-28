Power restored for all but 1,700 customers, MidAmerican Energy says

A spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy says power has since been restored for all but 1,700 customers.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Nearly 5,800 customers in West Des Moines were without power Thursday morning.

5,770 MidAmerican Energy Company customers in West Des Moines experienced outages, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map.

MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood told Local 5 the loss of power occurred just before 10:30 a.m., but the online map shows it has been restored for all but 1,700 customers.

The West Des Moines outages were concentrated on EP True Parkway, just off of Mills Civic Parkway.

However, MidAmerican also reported a handful of outages in Des Moines and broader Polk County.

Greenwood said the outages were likely caused when a contractor struck an underground power cable near the substation.

Reported MidAmerican outages

*By metro area, according to a MidAmerican update at 11 a.m. Thursday. Totals may not match with MidAmerican's website.

Council Bluffs: 5 customers

Des Moines: 1,735 customers

Fort Dodge: 12 customers

Iowa City: 6 customers

Quad Cities: 141 customers

Sioux City: 1 customers

Storm Lake: 0 customer

Waterloo: 6 customers

Total: 5986 customers