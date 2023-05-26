MISSING TEEN: Police search for 15 year old

West Des Moines Police are looking for Dominic Smith, who they said was last seen Tuesday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — West Des Moines Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old.

Police said Dominic Robert Smith said he was last seen in Valley Junction on Tuesday, May 23.

They describe Smith as 5'7" tall and weighing about 130 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. They said he was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

Police said there's no indication right now that his disappearance is connected to any criminal activity.