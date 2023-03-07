West Des Moines police searching for missing 16-year-old

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 16-year-old Zachary Wagener.
Wagener was last seen at his home on Sunday afternoon. He is 5'10" and 130 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes.
"At this time, there is no indication that Wagener being missing is connected to any type of criminal activity," police said in a release.
If you have any information on his location, you are asked to call West Des Moines PD at 515-222-3321.
