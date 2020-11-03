West Des Moines police increasing patrol ahead of St. Patrick's Day

More officers will be hitting the streets for the holiday weekend.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — As Iowans gear up for a holiday weekend filled with St. Patrick's Day activities, the West Des Moines Police Department says it is preparing to conduct high visibility traffic enforcement from March 14th through March 17th.

The West Des Moines Police Department is partnering with the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau for the heightened enforcement, in an effort to reduce injuries or deaths on Iowa roadways.

The primary focus for the West Des Moines Police Department is to raise awareness in safety belt use and to identify those individuals who choose to drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), 59 people were killed in drunk driving crashes over the 2017 St. Patrick’s Day holiday (6:00 PM March 16 to 5:59 AM March 18).