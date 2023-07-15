1 dead after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 Saturday morning, West Des Moines police say

​Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver was traveling east when they left the roadway and struck a bridge.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Saturday morning, West Des Moines police said in a press release.

Police responded to reports of a crash on Interstate 80 at around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the driver was traveling east at a high speed when they left the roadway and struck the Jordan Creek Bridge over the interstate.

The driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, died from their injuries.

Police say they do not believe any other vehicles were involved.