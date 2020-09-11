West Des Moines officer hurt in car crash

Officer Jon Kaufman was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer is in the hospital after being in a crash early Sunday morning.

Just after midnight Saturday night/Sunday morning, officer Jon Kaufman was on I-35 near the Westown Pkwy. overpass standing by after taking a driver into custody on an OWI charge, and was waiting for a tow truck to arrive.

While waiting, another car came in and rammed into Kaufman's patrol car. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, and his condition is unknown at this time.