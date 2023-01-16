West Des Moines police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Monday shooting

The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is dead and another injured following a shooting at a West Des Moines townhome on Monday, according to West Des Moines police.

The department received a call shortly before 4 p.m. from a woman who said her significant other had shot her.

Police responded to a townhome on Copper Drive in West Des Moines where they located a woman with a gunshot wound to her head.

A deceased man was found in front of the residence with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to police.

“At this time, evidence is pointing the detectives to believe this was an attempted murder of the female, before the male turned the weapon on himself,” Sgt. Jason Heintz told Local 5.

The woman was transported to a hospital and is being treated for "serious injuries", Heintz added.

West Des Moines police continue to investigate the incident.