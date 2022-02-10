x
West Des Moines man arrested for Saturday stabbing, police say

55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times, according to West Des Moines Police.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Saturday night stabbing in West Des Moines.

55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times Oct. 1 on the 6100 block of Vista Drive, according to West Des Moines Police.

Jalali will face the following charges:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Harassment 1st Degree
  • Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury
  • Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Police say the victim is in an area hospital with serious injuries.

Jalali is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

