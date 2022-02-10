West Des Moines man arrested for Saturday stabbing, police say

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Saturday night stabbing in West Des Moines.
55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times Oct. 1 on the 6100 block of Vista Drive, according to West Des Moines Police.
Jalali will face the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Harassment 1st Degree
- Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury
- Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury
Police say the victim is in an area hospital with serious injuries.
Jalali is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.
