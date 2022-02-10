West Des Moines man arrested for Saturday stabbing, police say

55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times, according to West Des Moines Police.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody, and another is in the hospital with serious injuries following a Saturday night stabbing in West Des Moines.

55-year-old Abdul Jalali stabbed a 35-year-old male in the upper torso “multiple” times Oct. 1 on the 6100 block of Vista Drive, according to West Des Moines Police.

Jalali will face the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Harassment 1st Degree

Willful Injury Causing Bodily Injury

Domestic Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Police say the victim is in an area hospital with serious injuries.

Jalali is being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $100,000 bond.