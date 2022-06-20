West Des Moines structure fire causes estimated $200,000 in damage

Crews from Windsor Heights, Urbandale and Clive responded shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The West Des Moines fire department is currently investigating the cause of a structure fire in West Des Moines Sunday.

Authorities from multiple fire departments responded to the scene. Due to high temperatures in the mid-90s, crews from Windsor Heights, Urbandale and Clive took turns controlling the fire.

According to West Des Moines FD, firefighters had to force their way into the building.

No one was injured, but initial damage estimates from the incident are $200,000.