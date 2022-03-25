5 hospitalized, 1 dead after West Des Moines man attempts to out run police

The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the driver of the Charger died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until his family is notified.

ANKENY, Iowa — A 19-year-old West Des Moines man is dead after leading a Story County Sheriff's deputy on a high-speed chase and crashing into another vehicle in Ankeny, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

The department said the Story County deputy was traveling northbound on Interstate 35 near Ankeny when a 2017 white Dodge Charger passed him at a "high rate of speed" Friday evening.

That's when the deputy "attempted to catch up" with the car. The press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office said the deputy saw the car exit the interstate via the 1st Street exit to Ankeny before losing sight of it. The deputy regained sight of the Charger as it turned southbound onto NE 46th Street.

The deputy lost sight of the driver again just before his car crashed into a red 2017 Ford Explorer that was traveling westbound on NE 78th Avenue.

The SUV was occupied by a man, a woman and three children. The woman passenger was ejected from the vehicle and taken to a nearby hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The man and children were all taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance and are in stable condition.