Apartment fire injures mother and 2 children in West Des Moines

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, according to a press release from the West Des Moines Fire Department.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A mother and her two children are recovering following a brief apartment fire in West Des Moines early Sunday morning.

A release from the West Des Moines Fire Department says crews were called to the 700 block of 13th Street at 2:18 a.m. Sunday to respond to a fire inside the West Glen Apartment complex.

As firefighters responded, the 911 dispatcher informed them of an active fire spreading through the building.

Once on scene, firefighters saw smoke coming from the building and called for a second alarm. West Des Moines police and firefighters teamed up to evacuate the building, as many people were asleep inside.

The mother and her two children were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after evacuating the apartment from a third-story window.