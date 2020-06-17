Iowa Dept. of Public Health reports first West Nile case of the season, first-ever Heartland virus case

IOWA, USA — Two other viruses besides COVID-19 are now in Iowa, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
IDPH confirmed the first case of the season for West Nile virus and the first-ever case of Heartland virus on Wednesday.
The State Hygienic Lab confirmed the West Nile case. The individual is an adult, 18 to 40 years old, from Polk County.
The IDPH says about 20% of people infected with West Nile will have "mild to moderate symptoms such as fever, headache, body aches and vomiting."
Less than 1% of people infected become seriously ill and rarely, someone dies, according to IDPH.
Heartland virus is a "phlebovirus" that is "thought to be transmitted by the Lone Star tick."
It was first discovered in Missouri in 2009.
The individual with Heartland virus is an older adult, 61 to 80 years old, from Appanoose County. Symptoms of Heartland virus include fever, fatigue, anorexia, nausea and diarrhea. Treatment is supportive care, according to the department.
“These reports are an important reminder that as Iowans take advantage of outdoor activities, they should take precautions to prevent tick and mosquito bites,” IDPH Deputy State Epidemiologist and Public Health Veterinarian, Dr. Ann Garvey said in a statement.
The IDPH says the best way to prevent tick and mosquito-borne illnesses like these is to:
- Use insect repellent with DEET, picaridin, IR3535, or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always read the repellent label and consult with a health care provider if you have questions when using these types of products for children. For example, DEET should not be used on infants less than 2 months old and oil of lemon eucalyptus should not be used on children under 3 years old.
- Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.
- Wear long-sleeved shirts, pants, shoes, and socks whenever possible outdoors.
- Eliminate standing water around the home because that's where mosquitoes lay eggs. Empty water from buckets, cans, pool covers and pet water dishes. Change water in bird baths every three to four days.
- Stay on trails when walking or hiking and avoid high grass.
- After each day spent in tick-infested areas, check yourself, your children, and your pets for ticks. Promptly remove any attached tick.