What if you still don't have a stimulus check? Here's what to do

INDIANOLA, Iowa — Bethany Armstrong is still waiting on a stimulus check from the federal government. It's been more than a month since checks went out, and she has yet to get one. So she called Local 5 On Your Side to get answers.

"I don't know if the check has been written, I don't know where it is," said Armstrong. "I called my bank. The account has been closed for a while. I called my tax preparer. So it's kind of just a crap shoot."

Armstrong said she didn't file taxes in 2018 because an illness left her without a job. So went she visited the IRS website to track her stimulus check, the system timed her out and she could not get back in. She has tried calling her federal representatives and was told that her check would be in the mail within the year.

"I'm frustrated because it's not really about the money right now," said Armstrong. "I'm more worried about who has my information. If I get the money, great. But I want to know who has my identity. That's the hardest part."

Local 5 On Your Side called the IRS for help for Armstrong. Here's what they said:

There are two places where you might get an error when entering your information.

Verifying Your Identity

If the information you enter does not match our records, you will receive an error message. To avoid this:

Double-check what the application requested.

Make sure what you enter is accurate.

Try entering your street address in a different way (for example: 123 N Main St instead of 123 North Main St.).

Use the US Postal Service’s ZIP Lookup tool to look up the standard version of your address, and enter it into Get My Payment exactly as it appears on file with the Postal Service.

Entering your bank information

If you receive an error when entering your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI), refund amount, or amount you owed:

Double-check that you are entering the numbers exactly as they appear on your Form 1040 as originally filed.

If the numbers from your 2019 tax return are not accepted, try the numbers from your 2018 tax return.



When will you see your status updated

If you filed your 2018 or 2019 tax return, you can check Get My Payment for the status of your Economic Impact Payment. If you filed your 2019 tax return and it has not been processed yet, you may receive “Payment Status Not Available.”

If you used the Non-Filer tool, you can check Get My Payment for the status of your Economic Impact Payment within two weeks. If you are required to file a 2019 tax return and you used the Non-Filer tool, this can cause a delay in processing your return and a delay with your Economic Impact Payment.

If you are an SSA-1099, RRB-1099, SSI or VA benefit recipient and did not file a return or use the Non-Filer tool, you can check Get My Payment for the status of your Economic Impact Payment now.

Tracking your payment

If you have not received your payment within 14 days of the payment date, check Get My Payment periodically. If the IRS receives your payment back because the Post Office was unable to deliver it, we will update your payment status to “Need More Information,” at which point you will be able to enter your bank account information.