What is happening to people who live in apartment buildings?

Different facilities are taking different measures during this time.

WAUKEE, Iowa — Most of us are spending a lot more time at home these days. But if you live in an apartment what does that look like?

Here in my building they've posted signs everywhere limiting the amount of visitors, saying they're upping sanitation. They're also recommending we don't linger in any entrances.

We put this out on Facebook and we got all kinds of responses.

Taylor said she was never given information about rent but has gotten multiple emails on how to virtually submit maintenance requests and contact information for her property manager.

Michael had some good news he told us. His property manager is taking care of them just fine she has done a great job of taking care of them.

Meanwhile, Jeanette has said they're paying full rent and the office is closed to renters. They're being advised to practice social distancing, but maintenance requests are also emergency only.

I spoke to somebody who lives in Waukee who told me the residents of his condo have volunteered to set up a cleaning schedule.

"If we don't come together and solve problems it's just not going to get done," one Waukee man said.

I reached out to multiple property ownership groups to see what they're doing.

Conlin Properties told me they're closing all community rooms and doing extra cleaning of buildings.

They also added they're allowing some residents to make payments over a longer period of time.