What to do next if you've been laid off from work

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans reached out to Local 5 to tell us they have been laid off from their jobs because of the spread of the Coronavirus.
According to Iowa Works, if you qualify for unemployment you must file a weekly claim and it must be filed before 5:30pm every Friday.
"In the state of Iowa you can claim up to 4 dependents with a maximum of $591 a week," explains deputy director at Iowa Works, Ryan West. "The minimum, which would be with no dependents would be $87 a week."
If you're self employed you can go to SBA.gov. West, also, says that Governor Reynolds plans to give out tax breaks.
RELATED: People with student loans can suspend their payments without interest for at least 60 days. Here's how