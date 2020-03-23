x
What to do next if you've been laid off from work

With all the closings happening, Iowans everywhere are finding themselves without a job. If you're one of those people, here's how you can get some income.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Many Iowans reached out to Local 5 to tell us they have been laid off from their jobs because of the spread of the Coronavirus.

According to Iowa Works, if you qualify for unemployment you must file a weekly claim and it must be filed before 5:30pm every Friday.

"In the state of Iowa you can claim up to 4 dependents with a maximum of $591 a week," explains deputy director at Iowa Works, Ryan West. "The minimum, which would be with no dependents would be $87 a week."

If you're self employed you can go to SBA.gov. West, also, says that Governor Reynolds plans to give out tax breaks.

