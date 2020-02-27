When will we see the results of the Iowa Democratic caucuses?

The Iowa Democratic Party tells Local 5 that the recount process is wrapping up on Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa — After weeks of recounting and certifying and recounting again, Iowans will finally have the results of the 2020 Iowa caucuses this weekend, according to the state party.

"The Recount/Recanvass Committee expects to finish the recount process today and our goal is to release the information in a timely manner," said a spokesperson for the IDP. "The IDP has until Saturday, February 29, to report and certify the results of the 2020 Iowa Caucuses."

The Democratic caucuses went off the rails on February 2 after an app that was supposed to be used by precinct leaders to submit results failed and delayed the results. Only partial results were reported nearly 24 hours later, and even then, the numbers were riddled with errors.

Media outlets, including Local 5, have not declared a winner in the race because of the close margin. The Associated Press made an unprecedented announcement following the caucus chaos that the race was too close to call.

Both Sen. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg requested partial recanvasses from the IDP.

As reporters dug more into the caucus issues after the votes had been tallied, we found out from county party leaders that issues with the app had been brought to the party's attention before caucus night.

“We had a lot to celebrate about and most people thought it was a really good caucus process, the only time it really got bungled was in the reporting last night. Big, big issue.” said Sean Bagniewski, chair of the Polk County Democrats.

Several days after the caucus debacle, chairman Troy Price stepped down from his position at the Iowa Democratic Party. A few days later in an emergency meeting, members of the State Central Committee appointed Rep. Mark Smith as the interim chair.