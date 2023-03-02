Will Keeps posts video discussing Starts Right Here shooting, his recovery

I just want to let everybody know that I'm getting better! 1st I want to give thanks to my wife and my kids for just loving me like crazy and being there. They made me feel whole even though I was broken! I Also want to say Thank you for all the support, the positive words and prayers, I see a lot of people coming together. I want to say Thank you to my staff for being strong through this whole situation. Thank you to the first responders and the medical staff that worked so hard at helping me feel safe and secure. And I want to show love to my students that was there, I'm so sorry you guys had to witness that. I love y'all so much!!! And prayers will continue to go out to the families that lost their loved ones. There are some things on my heart that I felt needed to be said. So I want to share this video and it STILL Starts Right Here here!