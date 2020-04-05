As packing plants continue to see uptick in coronavirus cases, will consumers see the impact at the grocery store?

The availability of meat like pork and beef could be in question this summer

Some grocery chains are floating the idea of limiting poultry, beef, and pork purchases as the coronavirus takes a toll on meat production across the United States and right here in Iowa.

However, both Hy-Vee and Fareway, two big grocery store chains in Iowa, tell Local 5 that they are not limiting meat purchases.

"At Hy-Vee, we have product available at our stores. We continue to work with industry leaders so we are prepared for any possible fluctuations in product and can best serve our customers. Right now, the meat supply is stable as long as customers maintain their regular buying patterns," said a Hy-Vee spokeswoman.

Costco, on the other hand, along with Kroger will be limiting meat purchases to three items per person.

"Costco has implemented limits on certain items to help ensure more members are able to purchase merchandise they want and need. Our buyers and suppliers are working hard to provide essential, high demand merchandise as well as everyday favorites," the company said on its website.

The nation's meat supply is in jeopardy as packing plants temporarily shut down or drastically reduce their capacity to produce. There has been concern among consumers about the availability of meat in grocery stores as the grilling season begins.

In a 2020 second quarter report, Tyson Meats wrote up a section addressing COVID-19, saying in part, "Operationally, we have and expect to continue to face slowdowns and temporary idling of production facilities from team member shortages or choices we make to ensure operational safety. The lower levels of productivity and higher costs of production we have experienced will likely continue in the short term until the effects of COVID-19 diminish. Each of our segments has also experienced a shift in demand from foodservice to retail; however, the volume increases in retail have not been sufficient to offset the losses in foodservice and as a result, we expect decreases in volumes in the second half of fiscal 2020."

Tyson has been testing its workers at its facilities across the Midwest, some states even providing tests to the facility so serology testing can be conducted. Not all packing plants in the state are using that same strategy, however. JBS, for example, operates packing plants in Ottumwa and Marshalltown and mandatory testing for workers there has not happened yet.

In Iowa, Tyson's packing plant in Waterloo has been shut down for nearly two weeks as dozens of workers there became infected with coronavirus.