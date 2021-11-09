Celebrate Betty White's birthday by watching 10 hours of her work for $1,000

Choice Mutual Insurance is looking for a Betty White superfan to watch 10 hours of TV and film clips to celebrate the actress's upcoming 100th birthday.

MINNEAPOLIS — Bona fide national treasure Betty White is just months away from ringing in her milestone 100th birthday. To celebrate, one lucky fan could win a bunch of cash to watch some of her best work.

Choice Mutual Insurance is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of White's work in television and film and document their Betty binge-fest on social media. You don't get to pick the clips, but all of it's good, right?

Along with the $1,000 prize, the winner gets a DVD player to watch the pre-selected movies and shows. One more thing – you have to complete the task within 24 hours.

Sound like your dream job? Apply online before Nov. 22 at 5 p.m. EST. You'll need to include some biographical information, links to your social media handles, and an explanation as to why you think Betty White is a TV and film icon.

Choice Mutual says the winner will be notified by email and or letter within 14 businesses days of the closing date, and if they don't claim their prize within five days of being contacted, someone else will be chosen.

White, best known for her work on "The Golden Girls," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and more recently the movie "The Proposal," turns 100 on Jan. 17, 2022.