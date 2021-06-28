Windsor Heights helping residents with water conservation costs

The city will match $1,000 for certain projects completed by homeowners.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — As Iowans are asked to conserve water, some cities create incentives for homeowners to limit water run-off.

Windsor Heights matches up to $1,000 if residents complete water conservation efforts. Those can include installing rain barrels, composting, planting native plants, and more.

We're helping residents get a better looking yard while helping the environment! Watch @weareiowa5news tonight at 5pm to learn about our Stormwater Best Management Program and apply to potentially have 75% of the project cost reimbursed by the City at https://t.co/WKJwnfU5wn. pic.twitter.com/4hL28cqY86 — Windsor Heights, IA (@iwindsorheight) June 28, 2021

The city said plenty of homeowners are taking advantage of the incentive to make their properties more efficient.

"It was very inspiring to have most of the project paid for and up to $1,000. Lawn care is really expensive and we want a low-maintenance lawn for the past couple of years, and it seemed like a really good fit," said Hope Wood, Windsor Heights resident.

Homeowners have to apply for stormwater management funding online. You can only get one project completed with the program per property.