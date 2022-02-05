Windsor Heights Police Department becomes first in the metro to complete bystander intervention training

"From the community trust standpoint, it's critical that we show the community we're doing everything we can to do the best we can," Chief Chad McCluskey said.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — The Windsor Heights Police Department recently completed a national bystander intervention program, the first in the metro to finish the ABLE Project.

ABLE stands for Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, and was created by Georgetown University Law Center's Innovative Policing Program.

"The program gives some strategies and tools to our officers to have difficult conversations with each other," said Windsor Heights Police Chief Chad McCluskey. "If it's a junior officer and they step in, the senior officer is accepting of that. Or if it's a senior officer that's talking to junior officer, maybe it's not that they don't trust them or that they don't think they have the abilities, but something else is going on that there's a need."

"If they see an officer is starting to get a little stressed out or too amped up, or something like that, they can come and tap the officer out, you know, and take over and just keep everybody safe."

Program leaders say the goal of the program is to create a healthy culture within police departments that keep officers and the community safe.

"The aim is to create cultures of active bystandership in law enforcement agencies," said program director Lisa Kurtz. "So cultures where if an officer sees a fellow officer doing something that they shouldn't do, whether that's because it might cause harm to that officer, to other officers, to a community member, they should step in and stop that from happening."

Kurtz says the project also helps officers become more comfortable in conversations with one another on topics like mental health.

"Mental health is extremely important in and of itself, but also can be a contributor to mistakes and to misconduct on the job," Kurtz said. "So stepping in to address the health and wellness issues as soon as they arise is going to ideally help prevent other issues down the road as well."

McCluskey believes ABLE is not only bringing his officers closer together but showing the community its commitment to professional and patient policing.

"From the community trust standpoint, it's critical that we show the community we're doing everything we can to do the best we can," he said.