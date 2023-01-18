x
Windsor Heights police investigating death of 45-year-old person as a homicide

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — Windsor Heights police are investigating the death of a 45-year-old person as a homicide, according to a Facebook post from the department.

Windsor Heights police officers and Windsor Heights Fire Department rescue personnel responded to 6406 Carpenter Ave on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m. to investigate a report of a deceased person.

Upon arrival, first responders found a deceased 45-year-old. 

After making initial observations at the scene, police determined there was "cause for further investigation".

"At this time we investigators are treating this as a homicide investigation but there is no ongoing danger to the public," the department said in the Facebook post.

Windsor Heights police detectives and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are investigating the incident.

Local 5 will update this story as more information becomes available. Download the We Are Iowa app or subscribe to Local 5's "5 Things to Know" email newsletter for the latest.  

On January 18 2023, at approximately 1:24 p.m., Windsor Heights Police Department patrol officers and Windsor Heights...

Posted by Windsor Heights Police Department on Wednesday, January 18, 2023

