Des Moines man arrested, charged with burglary

Among other charges are going armed with intent and reckless use of a firearm.

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A Des Moines man is behind bars after kicking in someone's backdoor, attempting to assault them and then proceeding to ransack their home.

According to court documents, 31-year-old Matthew Anderson showed up at the house of someone he knows house just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon and let himself in by kicking in the back door. The victim fled to the basement and called 911 after Anderson tried to assault them.

While the victim was in the basement, they could hear Anderson ransacking the kitchen. The victim warned police that they knew Anderson was probably armed. Anderson was gone by the time Windsor Heights police arrived, but they did find that two of the windows had been shot and also found the shell casings.

The victim quickly identified Anderson, and he was found and taken into custody within the hour.