Winnebago stops production, paying 5,000 workers for 2 weeks

Production will stop this week and remain idle through April 12.

FOREST CITY, Iowa — Iowa-based recreational vehicle and boat manufacturer Winnebago Industries says it is ceasing production to protect workers from coronavirus exposure and adjust production as demand for the company's products is rapidly changing.

The company, which employees about 5,000 people, makes motor homes, travel trailers and boats under the Winnebago, Grand Design, Newmar and Chris-Craft brands. The Forest City, Iowa-based company has production facilities in Iowa, Indiana, Oregon, Minnesota and Florida.

The company says remote retail support for dealers, along with technical care, warranty administration and parts fulfillment activities, will continue.