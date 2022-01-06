Winning Powerball ticket worth $316.3M sold in Green Bay

The winning ticketholder will split last night's huge $632.6 million jackpot with someone from California.

GREEN BAY, Wis. — What is it about Green Bay?

First the Packers stomp all over the undermanned Vikings on Sunday 37-10, to mathematically eliminate the Purple from the playoffs... again.

Now someone who lives in Titletown (or was just passing through) has crushed the dreams of untold Minnesotans, by purchasing a Powerball ticket that entitles them to half of last night's gargantuan $632.6 million jackpot.

That person, whoever they are, holds a piece of paper worth $316.3 million, a mere $225.1 million if they take the cash option.

The winner of the other half of the jackpot bought their ticket from a 7-Eleven in Sacramento, California. The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46 and the Powerball was 17. The Power Play multiplier was 2x.

"What a fantastic way to start the new year," said Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin. "We're thrilled another jackpot has been won in WINsconsin. This is our fourth major jackpot won in the past four years," she added, referring to three Powerball jackpots and one Mega Millions won in the dairy state since March 2019.

The Green Bay retailer that sold the ticket will be announced during a virtual press conference at 2 p.m. Thursday. Lottery officials are urging everyone who purchased a ticket in Green Bay to check it carefully, suggesting that a winner has not come forward.

Anyone who buys a winning ticket has 180 days to come forward and claim their prize. Many winners wait a period of time to get their financial affairs in order before coming forward.

