More winter weather coming this weekend, is your car ready?

Thursday's snowstorm was a sobering reminder to make sure your car is ready for the road. Here's what you need to keep in mind before heading out.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans are no strangers to severe winter weather like the state saw on Thursday.

But Iowa is not out of the woods quite yet this season— more snow and frigid temps will be here this weekend.

"My advice for folks driving out here in this is don't!" Bill Tiernan, owner of Christian Brothers Automotive, told Local 5's Lakyn McGee.

But some people have no choice— health care workers, first responders and others still need to brave the conditions.

"You'll run the risk if it gets really bone-chilling cold, which we're going to be into in the next couple of days, that your cooling system could freeze," Tiernan said. "If it does, then it causes the vehicle not to work at all!"

Before getting in the car, Tiernan said there's a neat trick to test how tires will withstand the snow and ice: the penny test.

"You'll see here that when you have a penny, you want to place the penny inside the tread. You want to do it on all sides of the tire. On the outside, the middle and inside," Tiernan explained. "When you go in here, you want to put him at the top of his head. If it clears the top of his head that means you have some tread that's left."

Tiernan had another few tips to keep in mind.

"Making sure you have fuel in the gas tank is important. You don't want to slam on the brakes. An emergency stop in a situation like this is never a good thing. And make sure that the battery is in good working condition," he said.