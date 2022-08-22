Man who barricaded himself in Winterset church charged with Omaha killings

Court records show 27-year-old Gage Walter was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha.

WINTERSET, Iowa — A man who was arrested last week after barricading himself inside an Iowa church has been charged in an arrest warrant with killing his grandmother and great grandmother in Omaha.

Gage Walter, 27, of Omaha, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 93-year-old Marceline Teeters and 70-year-old Linda Walter, according to online court records. The women's bodies were found Aug. 13 in an Omaha home.

Walter is also charged with attempted murder in the hammer attack of Stephen Regnier of Omaha on Aug. 12, as well as three weapons counts.

Walter was arrested Aug. 14 in Winterset, Iowa, after he barricaded himself inside a church there. Court records say he had been driving a car stolen from the home were his grandmother and great grandmother were killed.

West Des Moines Police Sgt. Jason Heintz said Walter fled when police tried to pull him over as he drove the vehicle in West Des Moines that morning. Walter led officers on a chase for about 45 minutes before abandoning his vehicle and entering St. Paul Lutheran Church in Winterset.

Walter then barricaded himself inside the church for four hours before eventually surrendering peacefully after negotiations with Iowa State Patrol and West Des Moines Police Department. No church parishioners were inside, officials said.

In Iowa, Walter faces charges of possession of a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police. He could also be charged with burglary for entering the church.