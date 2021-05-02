Wisconsin mall shooting suspect arrested in Des Moines

U.S. Marshalls arrested the 17-year-old shooting suspect in a home in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — 17-year-old Dezmin Ellis was arrested by U.S. Marshals Thursday night in a Des Moines home in connection to a shooting at a mall in Grand Chute, Wisconsin.

On Jan. 31, officers responded to the Fox River Mall, in Grand Chute, for a report of shots fired in the mall food court.

Ellis is believed to have shot and killed 19-year-old Jovanni Frausto and wounded another man.

Grand Chute Police say they don’t know if Ellis is in Wisconsin or Iowa. What they do know is that he’s being held in a secure facility in the custody of U.S. Marshals tonight.