Woman and dog who died Sunday in Des Moines hit-and-run identified

Des Moines police say this is one of the worst hit and runs they've seen in a long time.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A woman and her dog are dead after they were hit by a truck Sunday morning, according to police.

The victims have been identified as 38-year-old Des Moines resident Lauren R. Rice and her dog, Holiday.

Des Moines police charged Des Moines resident Jason Robert Sassman, 49, with one count of first-degree murder and one count of animal neglect.

Police say evidence at the scene and witness statements indicate that Sassman was speeding northbound on the 1700 block of Beaver Avenue around 8:13 a.m. Sunday. Sassman left the roadway, driving over the east curb.

The truck struck and severed a utility pole, but continued on through residential yards and on the sidewalk. That's when the truck hit the Rice and her dog, Holiday, killing them.

First responders found the Rice and her dog dead when they arrived on scene.

After hitting Rice, police said Sassman continued driving for a few more blocks. The truck stopped working near Beaver Ave. and Hickman Road. Sassman ditched the truck and attempted to flee the scene on foot.

Sassman was brought into custody after a short foot chase.

Excessive speed and the "intentional act of striking the victim" seem to be the major contributing factors, according to police. Impairment has not been ruled out.

Debris and crime scene tape lined the residential road for several blocks. Damage was also done to the landscaping of several homes in the area.