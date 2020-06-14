Perry police: Woman arrested for sexually abusing, kidnapping 14-year-old boy

The Perry Police Department arrested 38-year-old Anne Sinzobakwira early Saturday morning. She's being held at the Dallas County Jail on a $1 million bond.

PERRY, Iowa — Chief Eric Vaughn released a correction to the press release: Sinzobakwira was arrested on Saturday, June 13.

A woman is in jail after allegations of sexually abusing and kidnapping a 14-year-old boy.

The Perry Police Department says Anne Sinzobakwira, 38, is charged with third degree sexual abuse and first degree kidnapping.

The press release says the investigation started Friday night after a parent reported their 14-year-old son missing. Later, officers saw the boy leaving Sinzobakwira's residence.

After interviewing the teenager, police learned that Sinzobakwira had appeared at his bedroom window and threatened to harm him if he didn't comply with her demands.

She then directed him to climb out the window and go to her home. Once there, it's alleged that she committed a "sexual act" on the teen.