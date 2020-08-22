Woman attacked in Des Moines believes it was racially motivated

Local 5 will continue to follow this story for any furthering developments.

DES MOINES, Iowa — A Black woman in Des Moines claims to have been pulled out of her vehicle and beaten by four white males as her vehicle was stopped at a stop sign in Des Moines last Sunday just before midnight.

Stephanie Hinton was at the intersection of E 42ns St. and Hull Ave. when she said the incident occurred.

She said the four people who attacked her stomped on her legs and yelled racial slurs at her.

Hinton was able to make it back to her vehicle she said and drive herself home after the attackers ran off.

At around 5 a.m. Monday, Hinton was driven to Broadlawns Hospital where she was released the same day.

When Des Moines police were dispatched to the call of an assault report around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the responding officer said they witnessed the injuries to Hinton, reported the situation to their supervisor, and called in DMPD IDENT to document her injuries.

