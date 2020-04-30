Woman charged with murder in Mahaska County

An investigation into the matter is ongoing.

MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement responded to a call of a possible homicide in rural Mahaska County just before 10 a.m. on April 29.

Just after noon, a deceased body was found in the residence at 2436 135th St. in rural New Sharon.

The identity of the subject is being withheld by law enforcement pending positive confirmation.

Law enforcement arrested 69-year-old Carole Ann Davis, charging her with Murder in the First Degree.

Carole is a resident of the address where the body was found.

She is being held in the Mahaska County jail and will make her first court appearance Thursday.