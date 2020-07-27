Woman dies in apartment fire in Fort Dodge

Crews were called just after 2:00 p.m. Sunday

FORT DODGE, Iowa — A woman is dead after a fire inside of an apartment in Fort Dodge Sunday.

Firefighters were called to the 600 block of Central Avenue just after 2:00 p.m.

First responders found heavy smoke inside. During a search, they found a woman unresponsive. They said the victim was declared dead at the scene from injuries sustained in the fire.

Her body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner's Office, the Fort Dodge Fire Department said in a release.