Deputies identify woman who died after being found outside Bondurant memory care facility

BONDURANT, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has identified the 77-year-old woman found in the cold outside of an assisted care facility last Friday.

Deputies said staff at the Courtyard Estates at Hawthorne Crossing called 911 around 6:25 a.m. after finding Lynne Harriet Stewart outside. She was conscious when first responders arrived but died at the hospital shortly after.

The temperature that morning was approximately -8 degrees, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies are investigating the incident and determining whether there is criminal predicate, but no charges have been filed as of Wednesday.

Kay Vanags, a director at Aging Resources of Central Iowa, said that while she didn't know the specifics of the situation, "this type of thing makes families very uneasy."

"I would encourage families to continue to be involved/visiting frequently with the facility staff and their family member," Vanags said. "Communication with the facility about safety concerns they might have. Discuss what processes are in place to protect against this tragedy."

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said the facility is cooperating with the investigation.