Woman faces obstruction, accessory counts in Iowa killing

Whitney Claybon, 30, is accused of shuttling the suspect out of town and lying to detectives about it.

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Police say another arrest has been made in the April killing of an Iowa City man.

Iowa City police arrested 30-year-old Whitney Claybon on Saturday, saying she shuttled a suspect in the case out of town and lied to detectives regarding his whereabouts.

Claybon is charged with accessory after the fact and obstructing prosecution in the April 20 shooting death of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters.