Woman faces OWI charge after deadly motorcycle crash in Johnston

25-year-old Makenna Streff faces charges of OWI and failing to yield on a left turn following the fatal crash.

JOHNSTON, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol says a man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnston just before 10:30 p.m on Saturday night.

According to a crash report from the ISP, 25-year-old Makenna Streff was driving west on NW Beaver Drive before turning onto NW 70th Avenue. Investigators believe during that turn, she didn't see 33-year-old Landon Crabtree riding a motorcycle east on NW Beaver Drive and crashed into him.

According to the report, Crabtree, from Knoxville, later died of his injuries.

Court records show Streff has been charged with operating while under the influence and failing to yield on a left turn. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.