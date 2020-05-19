Woman's death in Pella being investigated as a homicide

Police received a call about reports of a domestic disturbance at the home.

PELLA, Iowa — A woman was found dead inside a home on Monday night, and now the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is helping assist local police in the homicide.

According to state investigators, Pella police officers got a call around 8:20 p.m. on Monday to reports of a domestic disturbance in the 100 block of Glenwood Street. When officers got there, they found an unresponsive adult female. Officers performed life-saving measures, but the female was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Pella Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Major Crime Unit are investigating this death as a homicide. While no arrests have been made, law enforcement believes this to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. Anyone with information concerning this investigation is asked to contact the Pella Police Department at 641-628-4921.

The identity of the deceased female is being withheld pending notification of her family.