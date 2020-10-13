Woman in serious condition following car vs. semi collision on I-80/35 in the West Metro

The crash happened on the freeway between Hickman Road and University Avenue.

CLIVE, Iowa — A woman is fighting for her life after a collision between a car and semi during the Monday afternoon rush hour in the West Metro.

Clive police said the accident happened on Interstate 80/35 west/southbound between Hickman Road and University Avenue.

Officers said the passenger car was heavily damaged, and the female driver was trapped inside. They said she was extricated from the vehicle, and taken to a local hospital with what's being described as 'extremely serious injuries.'

The victim's identity isn't yet known.

Check out the latest from the VERIFY team on our YouTube channel: