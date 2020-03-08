DSM police chase ends in fiery crash

The 22-year-old female driver was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.

DES MOINES, Iowa — One woman is in the hospital following an overnight police chase that resulted in a fiery crash.

Police were initially called for reports of a hit and run incident just after midnight. When police located the suspect's vehicle, the driver took off and a chase ensued. Speeds reached as high as 110 mph at one point.

The chase ended at Virginia and SW 9th Street when the driver crashed the vehicle and it started on fire.

Police were able to get the 22-year-old female driver out of the car. She was taken to the hospital with a leg injury.